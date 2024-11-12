Craig Hallum Lowers Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $15.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARLO. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of ARLO opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

