Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curis stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.35. Curis has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Curis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

