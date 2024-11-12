CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $21,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $8,781,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 433.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 133,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,625.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $640,120 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Seaways Stock Down 1.3 %
INSW stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.
International Seaways Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
