CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $615.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

