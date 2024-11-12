CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK stock opened at $615.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

