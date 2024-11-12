CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $168.67.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

