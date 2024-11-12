CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.04.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $412.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.54 and its 200-day moving average is $332.96.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.