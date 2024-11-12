CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,398 shares of company stock worth $8,261,667 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.