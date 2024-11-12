CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,034 Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

