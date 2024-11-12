CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $380,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $156.98 and a 1 year high of $230.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.54.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

