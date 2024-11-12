CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $395,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 739.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 72,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $565.14 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

