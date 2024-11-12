CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $413,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,189,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $323,443,000 after purchasing an additional 837,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

