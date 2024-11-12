CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $423,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

