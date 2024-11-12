CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $434,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.