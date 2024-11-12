CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $503,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 22,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.07 and a 12-month high of $215.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

