CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $563,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,645,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 532,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 256,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFUV opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.