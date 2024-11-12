CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $581,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $203.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

