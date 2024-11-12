CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,824 shares of company stock worth $90,112,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $239.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.