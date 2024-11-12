CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

