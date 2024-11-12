CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 7,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

