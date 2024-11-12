CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in BOX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in BOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BOX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,290. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.63.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.