CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

