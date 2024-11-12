CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.41 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

