CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $383.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

