CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,220,000 after buying an additional 487,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $13,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

