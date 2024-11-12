CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 267,951 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

