DA Davidson Has Bullish Outlook for MANH FY2025 Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $199.23 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

