dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

DNTL opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

