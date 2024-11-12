Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

