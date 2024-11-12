Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
DOCS opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
