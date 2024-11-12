Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 285.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after buying an additional 1,029,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

