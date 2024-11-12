Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.
DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 285.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after buying an additional 1,029,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DT stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
