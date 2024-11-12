Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 285.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after buying an additional 1,029,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

