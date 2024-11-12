Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,776 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.