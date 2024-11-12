Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnerSys Q3 Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

