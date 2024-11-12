Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 69.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

