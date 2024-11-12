Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

