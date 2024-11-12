FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
FONAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.77%.
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
