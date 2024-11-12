FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Stifel Canada

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Savaria stock opened at C$21.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$13.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 in the last 90 days. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

