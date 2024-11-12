FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.92.

CAS stock opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

