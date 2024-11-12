FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CEU Issued By Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.16.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.38.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. Also, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$174,357.02. Insiders sold a total of 400,478 shares of company stock worth $2,927,940 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

