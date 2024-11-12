FY2025 EPS Estimate for Harley-Davidson Decreased by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.