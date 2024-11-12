FY2025 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Lowered by Analyst

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

