FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

