FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:BEI Reduced by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI. Raymond James downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

