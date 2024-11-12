FY2025 EPS Forecast for Flotek Industries Boosted by Analyst

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Flotek Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

