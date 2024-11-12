FY2025 EPS Forecast for Jamieson Wellness Lowered by Analyst

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Jamieson Wellness in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.