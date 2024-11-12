Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.16 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39.60 ($0.51). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 38.95 ($0.50), with a volume of 410,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.01. The stock has a market cap of £114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,947.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

