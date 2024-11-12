Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

