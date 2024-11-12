Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,004.69 ($12.93) and traded as low as GBX 975 ($12.55). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 992.10 ($12.77), with a volume of 172,494 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Grafton Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,036.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.69. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 4,457.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 30,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,018 ($13.10), for a total transaction of £305,400 ($392,999.61). 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

