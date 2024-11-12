Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and traded as high as $28.59. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 5,779 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

