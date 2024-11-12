HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of IceCure Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICCM

IceCure Medical Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.48. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.