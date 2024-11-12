Head-To-Head Survey: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) versus Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Esprit pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 226.0%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BAE Systems and Esprit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 1 1 0 2.00 Esprit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAE Systems and Esprit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $24.98 billion 2.18 $2.31 billion N/A N/A Esprit $755.12 million 0.08 -$298.75 million N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Esprit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms. It is also involved in the sourcing, purchasing, distributing, and sale of merchandise; provision of financial and treasury services, as well as logistic services comprising customs dealing and quality control; design and image directions; and conceptualization and development of global uniform image businesses. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

