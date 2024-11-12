HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.